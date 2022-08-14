MAPLE, William

MAPLE III, William J.



William J. Maple III, 77, of Springfield, passed away August 11, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 26, 1943, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of William J. and Irene (Messer) Maple Jr. Bill enjoyed playing music, attending church and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years; Twyla (Ryder) Maple, two children; Darren (Alisha) Maple and Stephanie (Greg) Henthorn, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings; Janis (Daniel) Young, Linda L. Maple and Laurie (Herbert) Hatton, uncle; Bob Maple and several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers in law and sisters in law. He was preceded in death by sons; Stephen Scott Maple and James Douglas Maple and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00M Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Gene Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

