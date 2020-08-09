MANNIX, Esther E. Aage 99 of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born July 9, 1921, in Botkins, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Mannix; 2 sons, Thomas G. Mannix, Jr. & Ronald E. Mannix; and 1 daughter, Mary Margaret Mannix. Esther is survived by 5 children, Mark Mannix (Jill), Greg Mannix (Dina), Richard Mannix (Devon), Jeff Mannix (Michele) and Ann Neff (Fred); 1 sister; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 11, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 pm. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 East Lytle-Five Points Rd, Centerville, OH. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley in Esther's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To read more of Esther's life legacy please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

