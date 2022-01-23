MANNING, Vernon C.



Age 83, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at



Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born October 29, 1938, in Hazard County, Kentucky to Charles and



Martha (Grant) Manning. He served in the U.S. Army during peacetime with an honorable discharge. He worked as a journeyman millwright at Miami



Paper of West Carrollton for many years. He was a life time member of Grace Baptist Church where he was very involved. Recently, he became a member of Faith Baptist Church.



Vernon was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid vegetable gardener and golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Argen Manning; sister,



Maxine Ketchum and sister-in-law and her husband, Pat and Bill Seevers. Vernon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Manning; children, Beth (Felix) Turner and Vernon Kyle (Tresa) Manning all of Trenton, Ohio; grandchildren, Ariel Turner, Vernon Colby (Amanda) Manning, Taylor Manning, and



Allison (Turner) House and her husband, Daniel; sister-in-law, Janet Harris and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 1500 Manchester Avenue 45042. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Roger Green



officiating. Interment will take place at Grace Memorial



Garden. Memorial contributions may be mad to Faith Baptist Church in care of the Building Fund, 6355 Manchester Rd., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparrmore.com.



