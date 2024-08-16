Mann, Donald L. "Dugan"



age 93 of Fairfield, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Donald was born in Collinsville, Ohio on April 29, 1931, to Rufert L. Mann and Hilda (Sammons) Mann. He was a United States of America Navy Korean War Veteran serving from 1950-1954.



Donald is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Rose) Mann and Michael (Tina) Mann; four grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Donna Mann; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenna Mann, and his son, Paul Mann.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011. Graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 2:30 PM with Fr. Larry Tharp of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating.



