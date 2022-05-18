MANN, Christine Marie



Christine Marie Mann, 54, of Springfield, passed away



Friday, May 13, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 24, 1967, in Springfield, the daughter of



Orville and Karen (Hubble) Mann. Christine's favorite



pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her father, Orville Mann; her loving companion of 30 years, Larry Zink; one daughter, Megan Mann (Tim White) and three grandchildren, Katelyn, Tristen and Jerry. She was preceded in death by her mother Karen Mann.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

