MANGOLD, Berdena

MANGOLD (Harrison), Berdena Emogene



83, of Huber Heights, Ohio, went Home to be with her Lord on September 6, 2021. She was born in Delaware, Ohio, to Francis M. "Frank" and Clara E. (Urwin) Harrison. Her family moved to Gallipolis, Ohio, shortly after she was born. When Emogene was in second grade, her family moved to Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from Waite High School in Toledo, Emogene worked for United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company for 5 years. She then moved to Dayton to work at NCR and attend Dayton Bible College. During her college years, Emogene met William "Bill" Mangold. They married in July, 1961. Bill passed away in December, 2012. While attending First Church of the Open Bible in Huber Heights, Ohio, Emogene was a member of the women's group, Kings Daughters. She also sang soprano in the church choir and taught an elementary Sunday School class. She was most recently a faithful member of Christ Church, again singing in the choir,



participating in the women's group, and serving as a Board Member. As a teenager, she sang with a female trio and traveled to Open Bible Churches' conferences around the Midwest performing gospel music. She loved her flowers, visiting public gardens, dining out, playing Scrabble, doing crossword



puzzles and Soduko, and eating gingersnap cookies with her morning coffee. She loved her family dearly and prayed for us daily. Her legacy of faith has touched us all, and we have been blessed by her witness and faithfulness to God. Preceding her in death are brothers, Homer, Irwin "Pete", Edgar, Kenneth, Richard "Dick", and Howard Harrison; sisters, Frances, Audrey Ruth, Alta Eleanor and Mary Emma and daughter, Cynthia Rae Klingle. She is survived by her brother, William "Bill"



(Sandra); children, Julie (Dave) Rapp, Stephen, Jodie Mangold-Parker, and Jamie (Tammy); grandchildren, Dustin (Kristin), Aarik, Aramis, Chelsey (Cameron), Leah, Stephen, Savannah (D.J.), Timothy, Justin (Megan), J.J., Brandon (Emily), Noah and Ainsley; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Davis, Brayden, Jordan, Wren, Jude, Hazel, Eli, Molli, Holli, Bryson; brother-in-law



Robert "Bob" (Nancy) Mangold. A visitation will take place from 11am until 1pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at



Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 1pm at the funeral home.



Berdena's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com