MANDEL, Mary Lou



A Woman of Faith, Lover of the ocean and sun, Mary Mandel (Mary Lou) was called home to glory on November 23, 2021, at Quaker Heights Living Center where she resided. She formerly lived in Fairborn, Ohio, for many years. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend to many. She was born Mary Lou Bardon in 1925 at home in Bradford, Ohio, where she spent most of her youth. Mary played the clarinet in the Bradford High School Band. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many novels as well as stories of the Royals in England. In later years she was a member of Spinning Road Baptist Church in Mad River TWP where she and her husband Jack and the children lived. Mary was fond of the town of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and enjoyed many happy times there with her family. She also enjoyed frequent trips to Louisville, KY, and Florida and her many cats and dogs. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Jacob Mandel. She is survived by her 4 children, Ruth Diane, James Michael, Chris Alan and Mary Suzanne; 7 grandchildren and a special grandson Nicholas; 8 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Patricia, special nurse Tammy Rhodes and nurses aide Heather Fithe, whose kindness earned mom's love. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3rd from 12 noon to 2pm at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home 119 E. Main St, Fairborn, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Chaplain Clair Hochstetler officiating. Interment will be at Byron Cemetery. The family wants to invite everyone to a Celebration of Life for Mary at Giovanni's Restaurant in Fairborn following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Tenth Life" Cat rescue of Greene County or to Ohio Living Hospice in Mary Lou's name. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com