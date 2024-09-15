Manchester, Floyd

89, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2024 in Florida with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, in 2016; and son-in-law, Keith Wade, in 2022. He is survived by his children: David (Jeannie) Manchester, Debbie (Randy) Ekberg, Cheryl Wade, Larry (Cathy) Manchester, Pamela (Stephan) Frederickson, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907.

