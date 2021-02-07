MANCE, Tommie Lee



Tommie Lee Mance, was born July 22, 1933, in Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Joseph and her mother Anna Ruth



Ballard. Tommie passed away peacefully February 29, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Due to COVID-19 social distancing a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm via Zoom or call-in. Contact George Mance at 614-551-9124 or Deloris Hammond at 330-808-3055 for service information. Your



patience during these times has been greatly appreciated as we find ways to celebrate her life.

