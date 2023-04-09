MALONEY (MOORE), PAULINE FAYE



MALONEY, Pauline Faye, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Winfield of Middletown, where she had resided for 3 ½ years. She was born December 10, 1933 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1951. Pauline had worked as the Activities Director at Barbara Park Nursing Home for 2 years, was the cook for the Meadowlawn First Church of God Day Care Center, and most of all was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a long-time member of Monroe First Church of God, where she served as director of the G.E.M.S. Senior Citizens Group for several years. She was a Sunday School assistant teacher for many years, and was involved with several groups at the church. She was a wonderful cook, and loved sharing her food with any and all dinners involving the church and her friends. She was in charge of the Benevolent Group at the church, planning and providing delicious meals for families after funerals, always making sure there was plenty to go around for all who attended. Most of all she was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She also was involved with many friends and relatives in her church groups, including Joyce, Jackie and Sarah, and many others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sweet, kind spirit. Preceding her in death were her parents, P. W. and Mary Elizabeth (Riley) Moore; her beloved husband, Mervin Eugene Maloney in 2003; infant daughter, Kathy Sue; son, Mike Maloney in 2010; sister, Geraldine Cole; and brother, Paul Moore. She is survived by three children, Pam (James) Hollihan, Paul (Mona) Maloney and Pat (Sue) Maloney; daughter-in-law, Kim Maloney; grandchildren, Angie (Rodney) Gault, Ryan (Kim) Maloney, Steve (Holly) Maloney, Adam (Denise) Taylor, Jamie (Angela) Taylor, Zachery Maloney, Lindsey (Josh) Blair, Emily (Josh) Downing and Amber Maloney; 13 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews, many extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

