MALONEY,



Mary Suzanne



Age 87, of Tipp City, passed away November 26, 2022. She was born April 27, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Cornelius and Colette Dahm. Mary married the love of her life Edward Patrick Maloney, Jr. on February 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2020. Mary is survived by her children: Tim (Rhonda) Maloney and Kathleen Teague; grandchildren: Leslie (Jaye) Jones, Ashley Friend and Michael (Josie) Friend; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brothers and sisters: John (Donna) Dahm, Norbert (Patti) Dahm, Judith Jadwisiak, David (Gundula) Dahm and Michael (Tonja) Dahm; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was active in the choir and many other activities. She loved playing Bridge with her friends, and she enjoyed baking, gardening and reading. Pat and Mary enjoyed spending time at UD Basketball games, traveling to Cape Cod and attending get together's with friends. More than anything they loved spending time with their grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt Street, Tipp City, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life for both Patrick and Mary will follow the burial at the Amvets Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Road, Troy, Ohio 45373 from 1:00-3:00 pm, with refreshments provided. Contributions may be made to Mary's family to help with final expenses. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. To share a memory of Mary or leave a special message for her family, please visit



