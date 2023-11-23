Maloney, Charles S



Charles S. Maloney, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at his residence. Chas was born in Dayton, OH on April 12, 1933 to the late John and Elizabeth (Gough) Maloney. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and served two years in the US Army during the Korean War. After the war, he started working for the Franklin National Bank, now the Huntington National Bank and retired as the Chief Executive Officer. After retirement he also worked part-time for the LCNB National Bank and Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin. Chas was very active in the civic affairs of the City of Franklin serving on many boards and was instrumental in establing the bike path through Franklin. He enjoyed cycling, playing softball, coaching his children in their sporting programs and golfing. Chas was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wade Maloney in 2022. He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Thelma (Wade) Maloney; his children, Steve (Jennifer) Maloney, Pat (Cindy) Maloney, John (Shelly) Maloney, Susan (Tom) Horner, Teresa (Ryan) McCurley; his grandchildren, Stephen (Katey) Maloney, Ian Maloney, Cally Maloney, Kara Maloney, Chase Maloney, Katie (Chad) Hartzell, Kellie (Bryan) Herbst, Tommy Horner, Matt (Rachal) Horner, Michael Horner, Casie McCurley, Kristen McCurley; his great grandchildren, Lincoln Maloney, Kennedy Maloney, Harrison Maloney, Bram Hartzell, Cambri Hartzell, Bryce Herbst, Kynlie Herbst, Lane McCurley, Bennett Maloney-Blair, Finn Horner, Emerson Phillips, and Parker Phillips; brother, Jerry (Marge) Maloney. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1pm Friday November 24, 2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Rd Springboro, OH with Fr. James Manning Celebrant. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 10am to 12pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown, Franklin Historical Society or the Franklin Food Pantry.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral