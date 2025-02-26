Malone, Terry



Terry Malone, 57, of Urbana, Ohio, passed on February 22, 2025, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 26, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio to mother, Vicki Searles Malone. Terry was larger than life and if you met him in his prime you would never forget him. You could find him dressed head to toe in Dallas Cowboys or Notre Dame gear (Go Irish), or as a Star Wars Jedi. He collected and sold comic books, Star Wars toys and other collectibles at local flea markets and toy shows. He loved spending time with his friends talking about lightsabers, comic books or how Notre Dame didn't get the respect they deserve. Terry married his high school sweetheart in 1992, Gloria (Oakley) Malone. Gloria shared his love of Notre Dame and The Cowboys but would often be seen rolling her eyes at him. He is survived by Charles Searles who survives along with a step brother Wesley (Evelyn) Searles, Chris Searles and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Malone Searles and step sister Tracy Searles Bost. There will be no services. If you wish to honor Terry's memory, please donate to PAWS Animal Shelter or another animal charity of your choice. The family of Terry is being served by VERNON FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES in Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



