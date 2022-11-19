journal-news logo
MALONE, Cynthia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MALONE, Cynthia

Cynthia Maria Rothwell Malone, age 60 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. Cynthia was of the Catholic faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Malone of Clinton, 4 children, William Malone of Columbus, OH, Kyle Malone of So. Fulton, TN, Kasey Malone of Richmond, IN, and Steven Malone of Eaton, OH, 6 grandchildren, Jude Malone, Fitz Malone, KaLeigh Malone, Jacob McClanahan, Jalei Malone and Kyra Malone, 2 sisters, Christina Jahanke of Springfield, OH, and Bridget McConehea of Hillsboro, OH, and 2 brothers, Sean Rothwell and Eric Rothwell, both of Springfield, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Anita Vance Rothwell. Memorial services for Cynthia will be held at a later date.

