Malloy, Timothy

Timothy A. Malloy, known affectionately as Tim, passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, Ohio, on April 26, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on July 7, 1948, Tim was a cherished husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, and a beloved member of the Springfield community. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, Tim furthered his education by earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Ohio University. His career was marked by 54 years at Navistar, alongside a significant period of dedication to the Springfield Court Club from its opening to its closing. Tim's commitment to service extended beyond his professional life; he served with honor during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corps and continued his dedication to his country in the Air National Guard for over 30 years, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. His service included participation in Operation Enduring Freedom in Qatar, underscoring his lifelong commitment to both family and country. Tim was a 100% family man, always front and center at every event involving his daughter and granddaughters. His love for family radiated in all he did, making him a foundational figure in their lives. Tim never let his granddaughters or great-grandchildren leave without giving them a huge hug and reminding them of how very special they were to him. He was particularly fond of playing Santa for many years, bringing joy to friends, family, and the community alike. Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Charlene (Estep) Malloy; his daughter, Courtney (Rob) Stevens, whom he considered a son; granddaughters Madison (Brian) Taylor and Loghan Stevens; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Charli; his sister Susie Stratton; as well as many nieces and nephews. Tim was deeply loved by his wife's family including in-laws: Carrienell Gilliland, Dave (Lou) Estep, Jane (Nelson) Horn, Ginny (Scott) Harkins, Jim (Barb) Estep, and Phil (Dodie) Estep. He is also survived by special friends Dennis Hayes and Dave Falkenbach, and his devoted caretaker Annie Horton, who became family, along with his loyal golden retrievers, Ryder and Molly. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Malloy; his sister Becky Castleforte; and brother-in-law Rich Stratton and his brother in arms Tony Campbell, who tragically lost his life to an IED. Tim was touched by the life of Tony, and would check in regularly with his widow and children to keep Tony's legacy alive. Visitation will be held on May 2, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will take place on May 3, 2025, at 12:00 PM, followed by burial at Ferncliff Cemetery at 1:15 PM. Timothy A. Malloy will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of love, service, and commitment to family and friends will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. The family also encourages everyone to share their favorite "Timmy Story."





