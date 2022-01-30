MALLOY, Lawrence S.



83, of Springfield, passed away January 20, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1938, in Wellston, Ohio, the son of the late Patrick and Bertha (Beard) Malloy. Lawrence served in the Ohio National Guard and worked at Navistar for 41 ½ years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sharon L. (Ragan) Malloy; children, Shane and Kimberly Malloy, Dale Malloy, Darren Malloy and Colleen Belcher; grandchildren, Daniel Malloy, Patrick Malloy, Shawn Malloy, Ian Malloy, Joseph Belcher, Dylan Belcher, Haley Belcher, Jessica McAtee and Heather Webster; great-grandchildren, Izayah Belcher and Ruby Belcher; and lifelong friends, John and Jeannie Scott. A memorial service will be held at a later date. CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

