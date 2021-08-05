MALLORIS, Marjorie

journal-news logo
Marjorie Mae (Fisher) Malloris was born May 5,1930, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her parents were Erla (Sterrett) Fisher and Harold E. Fisher. Marjorie spent most of her life in Cambridge City, Indiana. Graduating from Lincoln High School in 1948, she then received a certificate from Southern Ohio College in Hamilton, Ohio. She majored in Key Punch and was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. Marjorie met Arthur J. Malloris in 1948 at the Richmond Skating Rink. Arthur was in the Navy and they married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Indiana, on May 5, 1951. The proud Mother of 3 sons, Mark

(Sheila), Brian (Rick), and Arthur J. Malloris, Jr. (A.J.) who

pre-deceased his parents, Marjorie also has 4 grandchildren: Angela Shuff (Steve), Amber Owens (Jonathan), Ashlee Foley (David), and Jason Malloris. Together, there are 10 great-grandchildren. Marjorie has 2 brothers: Harold "Chap" Fisher (Sissy), Donald Fisher (Sue), and 1 sister: Joann Gibson, and 1 aunt: Janet Sterrett. She has several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The funeral service to honor Marjorie will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with visitation

beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


