Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MALLORIS, Jr., AJ

68, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away December 6, 2020. He was born February 21, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana the son of Arthur, Sr. & Marjorie (Fisher) Malloris. AJ was an avid bowler, and classic car

enthusiast. Lifelong coach and well loved in the community. He retired from Navistar &

Custom Way Welding. He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Steve) Shuff, Amber

(Jonathan) Owens & Ashlee (David) Foley, ten grandchildren; two brothers, Mark (Sheila) Malloris, Brian (Rick) Malloris /Bashaw; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11-1 PM Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


