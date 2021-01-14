MALLICOAT, Jerry L.



Age 60, of Miamisburg, OH; died Friday, January 8, 2021. Jerry was born in Middletown, OH, on December 8, 1960, to the late Horace and Freda (Coffey) Mallicoat. Jerry was LGBT Health Iniatives Manager with Public Health – Dayton - Montgomery County, and chair of Rainbow Elder Care of Greater Dayton. His sister, Janice Dearth, preceded him in death. Jerry is survived by his husband, John Cummings; his sisters, Bobbie (Ray) Kirkpatrick, Rhonda (Gary) Hangen, Carolyn (Patrick) Muthert; numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be 1 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH, with Pastor Ruth Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Elder Care (rainboweldercare.org) or Lambda Legal (lambdalegal.org)



