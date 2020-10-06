MALESKI, Viola Viola Maleski, age 97, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at The Laurels of Middletown. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 28, 1923, one of 12 children to Alex and Amanda Rhodus. She is survived by son Warren (Ruby) Elam; daughter, Jeanne Stone; grandchildren, Patty (Kenny) Hammond, Jeffrey (Crystal) Elam, Michael (Barbie) Curtis, Raymond (Kristi) Curtis, Daniel Nordeman, Thomas Nordeman. Connie Nordeman-Privette; special great-granddaughter, Bethany Fuller; sisters Marie Opal Neal; brother, Arthur Rhodus. Viola is preceded in death her husband Stanley Maleski (in 2000); Six brothers and three sisters; daughter, Elizabeth "Annie" Rogers; son, Thomas Nordeman; grandchildren, Stanley Fuller, Kimberlee Elam, Alycia Elam Lee and Donna Stone Hembree. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery with Mr. Jerry Minor officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



