MAKARCHUK, Edward



Age 92, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 25, 2021, with his beloved Mary Chidester by his side. He was born on December 24, 1928, in Utica, New York, the son of the late Peter and Tekla (Hudah) Makarchuk. Along with his



parents, he is preceded in death by his four brothers,



Harry, Peter, Paul, and William; and brother-in-law, John Abreu. Edward is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Mary Chidester; brother, Nicholas (Ann) Makarchuk; sister, Mary Abreu; sisters-in-law, Beverly and Audrey Makarchuk; children, Gordon, Lisa, Laura, and Lana; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward proudly served in the United States Air Force for three years and following his service, he began



computer engineering. In his free time, he loved to polka dance and was a member of many local ethnic organizations. Private services will be held under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Edward will be laid to rest in Rome Cemetery, Rome, New York. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the Eintracht Singing Society or Hospice of Dayton in memory of Edward. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.BeltonStroup.com.

