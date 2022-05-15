MAINES, Cathy

MAINES (Bell), Cathy Ann



Of Middletown, Ohio, passed away at the age of 69 on



Sunday, May 8, 2022. Cathy is the widow of Martin E. Maines to whom she was married for over 46 years. She was born



October 5, 1952, in Cincinnati and spent her life in Middletown. Cathy is a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1971. She graduated Miami University with a Bachelor's



Degree in Education and



received her Master's Degree from Wright State University. She was proud of being from Middletown and enjoyed giving back to her community. Cathy taught for over 30 years for the Middletown City School District and was a contributor to the revised Middletown history curriculum. She spent her free time supporting local visual and performing arts organizations. She was a crew member of Campus Community Players now known as Middletown Lyric Theatre, served on the board of Summer Youth Theatre, volunteered for the Middletown Arts Center, and enjoyed attending performances in the greater Cincinnati area. She was an active member of the



Middletown Women Teachers' Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Joy Luck Book Club. Cathy was very dedicated to her family and friends, always finding ways to make others feel special. Preceding her in death were her parents Alyce U. (Millar) Bell and Herbert C. Bell. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Elizabeth Kliemann (Jeff), Sarah Mayabb (Tony) and Mary Maines (Kyle); five grandchildren, Gabe, Harper, Amelia, Nate and Ezra; her sister Maria Clark (Chris); and many nieces, nephews, and



extended family, as well as life-long dear friends. The family invites all who knew and loved her to join them in honoring her wishes for a casual celebration of life and lunch on



Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the



Middletown Arts Center 130 N. Verity Pkwy Middletown, Ohio 45042. Flowers, with the expressed exception of lilies due to allergies, may be delivered to Middletown Arts Center the day of the celebration on Sunday, May 22, 2022, by 12:30 pm.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com