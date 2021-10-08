MAIDEN, Robert

MAIDEN, Jr., Robert



"Bobby"



Age 79, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday,



September 30, 2021. Born



December 28, 1941, to the late Robert Maiden Sr. and Earileen (McLemore) Walton. Preceded in death by step-fathers Charles Everett and Archie



Walton; brothers Charles R. and Clarence Everett Sr., and Darnell Maiden; and step-son William Quisenberry. He leaves to cherish his memory, long-time companion, Cynthia Quisenberry; children Robert



(Judith) Maiden, and Tonya Maiden; step-son, Tyrone Quisenberry; brother, James T. Walton; sisters Teresa Fomby, Roberta Maiden, Sylvia Leftrict and Terri (Rickie) White; (10) grandchildren, and (6) great-grandchildren, along with



numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School and soon after he joined the United States Navy. Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd., with Elder Lauray Williams officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment: West Memory Gardens.

