MAHRAN, Rhoda

MAHRAN (Zern), Rhoda



Age 88, of Troy (formerly of Centerville), passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kettering Hospital in Troy. She was born on August 25, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Bluma and Benjamin Zern. She married Joseph Leonard Mahran who preceded her in death.



Rhoda is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Howard and Carolyn, Matthew and Erika and Lewis and Michelle and her ten grandchildren, Emily and spouse Kenneth, Jacob,



Serena, Sarah, Jeannie, Christopher, Tom, Marie and Spouse Aaron, Kate and Spouse Michael and Jane and Spouse Nick and her five great-grandchildren, Ari, Charlotte, Leroy, Ryley and Emma.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her dear granddaughter, Alaina Ashley.



Rhoda lived a full and remarkable life. Of her many accomplishments, a few that meant the most to her were: being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, obtaining her Bachelors and a Masters of Philosophy/Medical Ethics while in her 50's, inclusion as a Top-10 Woman of Dayton, teaching as an adjunct professor of Medical Ethics and the Holocaust, acting as a Chaplain caring for the terminally ill, and being a good friend to all that had the privilege of knowing her. Rhoda was loved by many and will be dearly missed.



Celebration of Rhoda's life will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.bairdfuneralhome.com