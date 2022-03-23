MAHER, John Thomas "J.T."



John Thomas "J.T." Maher was born November 30, 1947, in Middletown to Mary Elizabeth (Snedaker) and Joseph Harold Maher. He graduated Middletown High School class of 1965, attended Miami University and worked at the Middletown Journal for over 25 years. He was an avid reader, spending most of his time studying The Civil War and visiting Gettysburg often. JT loved: his granddaughter, Peyton, his niece, Lila, old friends, old stories,



Middletown, The Jug, travel and his prized possession, a flintlock rifle. J.T. is survived by his brother, Bill (Joni) Maher; niece, Lila Maher of Midlothian, VA.; stepdaughters, Tracy



Allen of Dayton and Rachel Tietz of Hamilton; granddaughter, Peyton Tietz; as well as many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. J.T. passed away March 19, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for



several weeks. His family would like to thank all the caregivers, nurses and doctors for their outstanding care and kindness. A Memorial Prayer Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at



