MAHAFFEY, Michael Lloyd



Age 72, of Kettering, died Sun., Feb. 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Erma (Burkett) Mahaffey; sister-in-law: Sherry Romer; half-brother: Ken Lutz. He is survived by his wife Sue of almost 52 years; 2 sons: Christopher (Jackie) and Matthew (Jen) Mahaffey; 4 grandsons: Austin (Sarah), Brandon, Colton and Jack Mahaffey; half-sisters: Cathy (Tom) Craft, Norma Perkins, Patty Robison; half-brothers: Ron Lutz, Tim Hawley; sister-in-law: Christine (Russ) Hignite; brothers-in-law: Dan (Marcy) and Jody (Carol) Maus; along with his best friend Irish (Paula) Geswein, numerous nieces, nephews and other family



members and friends; and his faithful companion Chihuahua



"Stewart". Mike lived a simple life, enjoying his family and



being outside on his swing birdwatching, attending his grandkids' baseball games and bowling tournaments, golfing,



belonged to the Milton Athletic Club, and was a Cincinnati Reds and Dragons fan. There will forever be an empty space in the hearts of his family and friends, who so dearly love him. There will be a "Gathering of Friends" Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 am–1 pm at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E.



Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to



www.morris-sons.com