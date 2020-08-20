MAGILL-OYLER, Betty W. Age 96, of Springfield, passed away in Oakwood Village due to complications of COVID-19. She was born January 20, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Arby and Hazel (McDonald) Miller. Betty worked as a service clerk and buyer for the Wittenberg Bookstore for over 19 years. Survivors include her two sons and spouse, Martin & Connie Magill, Worthington, OH, and Mike & Lynn Magill, Springfield, Ohio; one step-daughter, Vicki Oyler; five grandchildren, Michele & Andy Willis, Marcy Ivory, Amy Archer, Griffin & Jane House and Gretchen & Kyle Conroy; 12 great-grandchildren and a longtime friend, Marsha Magill. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years, Myron Magill, her second husband of 16 years, Bundy Oyler and stepson, Monty Oyler. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. To and the staff at Oakwood Village for all their wonderful care and therapy. Private funeral services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the Special Wish Foundation.

