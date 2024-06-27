Madison, Thomas "Gary"



Thomas "Gary" Madison, age 75 of Dayton passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2024. Gary was born on September 15, 1948 in Caryville, TN to the late Sylvia and Francis Madison. Gary met and married Delores in 1968. He worked for General Motors. Gary was outgoing and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gary will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores Madison; sister, Judy Tidd; grandson, Ryan Tucker; and Dakota "Cody" Stonerock, whom he loved like a son. Gary leaves to cherish his memory, children, Gary (Teresa) Madison, Lisa Harris, Jordan (Billy) Burton and Toni Hott; siblings, Jackie, Linda, Kathy, Debbie; grandchildren, Micah, Asia, Anna, Taylor, Gary, Elizabeth, Randy, Nathan, William, Jackson, Hunter and Carson; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Kayden, Kevin, Aaron and Rose; loving canine companion, Lucy Lou; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 4pm - 7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Gary's memory. To send the family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



