MADDEN, Evelyn

2 hours ago

74, of Enon passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, in her home. She was born August 14, 1947, in Malden, Massachusetts, to the late Richard and Evelyn (Stoddard) Palmer. Evelyn was a deeply devoted wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating

delicious meals for her family to enjoy, especially during the holidays and football season. Upon retiring from Yellow Springs Instruments, Evelyn spent her time caring for those close to her. She made everyone feel special and loved. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harrison "Harry" Madden, a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Seth Perdue of Enon, eight siblings: Richard, Judy, Jane, James, Robert, Linda, Lenny, and Larry, a granddaughter, Hannah and Kaleb Holbrook, a grandson Ryan Perdue, (Grammy was their biggest fan) numerous other family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lillian. Evelyn's wish was to celebrate life, not grieve her death. A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Enon

United Methodist Church, Roth Hall. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Evelyn's family with her final wishes.


www.adkinsfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

