MACLEOD, Judith M.



"Judi"



Age 52 of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born in Dayton to Donald and Mary K. (Stebel) Jacobson. Judi is



survived by her loving husband, Don; children, Jennifer



(Robert) Krupa, Donald, David and Daniel; siblings, Jeff (Joyce)Jacobson, Jennifer (David) Schaefer, James (Monica) Jacobson; in-law, Donald and Mary MacLeod, brother-in-law Allan (Jessica) MacLeod; extended family, friends and the entire CJ and St Helen's communities. She has been Director of the Cuvilly Dept. for 22+ years at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. She was very involved in Music, Directing the Hands and Harmony Program, Coaching High School Bowling, being a "Big Dog" in Troop 329, and Teaching Religious Education and Instructing Babysitters through the Red Cross of America program. Friends and family may visit from 4pm to 7pm Sunday, October 3rd at St Helen's Church in Riverside, Ohio, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 4th at Emmanuel Church in Dayton at 10am. Judi will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at a later period. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Medical Center, St Helen's Parish and Chaminade Julienne. Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home.

