MacLean, Ronald

MacLEAN Sr.,

Ronald Edward

Age 88, of Dayton, OH, passed away on 07/27/2021.

Some knew him as Dad, Poppie, Mac or Ron.

He is survived by two children Ronald Edward MacLean Jr. and Melissa Martha Carreon Jaquez as well as brother

Douglas MacLean and other

extended family.

Preceded in death by his wife Constance Joan (neé Eckstrom) MacLean.

Ron graduated from Fairview High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of the Dayton Area Jaguar Club and resident of St. Anne's Hill Historical District.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 7th, 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409.

