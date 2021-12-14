MACKEY, Shirley Ann



Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 25, 1941, the daughter of Virgil and Mildred (Fuller) Long. On September 5, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio, she married Joseph A. Mackey and he



preceded her in death in 2008. Shirley really enjoyed cooking and gardening.



Shirley is survived by her three children, Beverly Jo Quante, Joey (Micky) Mackey, and



Christina Ann Colclasure; two siblings, Stevie Long and



Dorothy (Russ) Skaggs; six grandchildren, Mathew, Patrick (Lauren), and Nathan (Rachel) Quante, Samantha (Matt) Crain, Tyler (Hope Balllinger) Colclasure, and Jacob (Cara) Colclasure; nine great-grandchildren and a great-grandson on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday,



December 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Open Hands Food Pantry, 2143 Millville Oxford Road,



Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences can be made at



