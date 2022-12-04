journal-news logo
X

MACKENZIE, Cleis

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MACKENZIE, Cleis W. "Kit"

Age 97, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth S. MacKenzie; sons, Gregory G. (Priscilla) Evans and Stephen (Jane) Evans; daughter, Frances (Jon) Evans Hoak; and other extended family. A funeral service followed by a reception will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429. Private burial at David's Cemetery will be held prior. Memorial donations can be made to Fairmont Presbyterian. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
BAKER, Margaret
4
DAY, Darryl
5
DeKOLD, Joseph
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top