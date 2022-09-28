MACK, Betty J.



Age 83, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this earth, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, September 29, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

