journal-news logo
X

MACHOWSKY, Jaqueline

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MACHOWSKY, Jaqueline F. Grotto

Age 87, of Oakwood, passed away on October 22, 2022. She retired from Colonial Ads as an account executive. Jackie touched the lives of countless individuals through her charity work with Dayton Opera Guild, Christ Child Society, Dayton Philharmonic and Children's Traveling Opera. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Gerald V. Machowsky; father, Dom Grotto; mother, Elizabeth Kalil, and stepfather, Ernest Kalil. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Lynne Ann (Jim) of Miami Township; sons, Paul of Kettering and David of Oakwood; brothers-in-law, Juergen (June) of Dayton and Helmet (Sandie) of Texas; grandchildren, Steven, Daniel, Olivia, and Madison; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family will greet friends 11:00-11:45 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Gathering Room at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church. Inurnment will be at David's Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations

1632 Wayne Ave.

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.reislegacycenter.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DAVIS, Beverly
2
MASTBAUM, Steven
3
WIGGINTON, Donald
4
TURNER, Robert
5
WRIGHT, Walte
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top