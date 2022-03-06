Hamburger icon
LYTTLE, Frank

LYTTLE, Frank

Age 90, of Dayton, was called home to be with the Lord

Friday, February 25, 2022. He was born September 12, 1931, in Manchester, KY, to the late Bradley and Emma Lyttle.

Preceded in death by his wife Pauline and four siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory two loving sons, Eric Wayne (Vicki) Lyttle and Scott Lyttle; sister, Patricia Keeton; brother, Fred (Josephine) Lyttle; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Dayton National

Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Craig S. High, Officiant. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

