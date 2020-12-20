X

LYONS, Wilson

LYONS, III, Wilson Allmon

Affectionately known as Adam, age 37 passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born December 10, 1983, in

Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceeded in death by his loving mother, Lori Dietrich Yates; father, Wilson (Bud) Lyons; and grandfather, George Dietrich, Sr. Adam was survived by his brother, Jason

(Shannon); brother, Matthew (Jennifer); grandmother,

Geraldine (Gerri) Dietrich; nephews and niece Jimmy, Ryder, Kinley, Grayson, and Maverick. Adam was a life long

Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed astronomy and jamming out to a wide variety of music. He had a heart of gold. A

Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 27 at 3 pm at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, 2841 E. Dorothy Ln.

Kettering, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MVHO Miami Valley Housing Opportunities.

