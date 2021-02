LYONS (Barnett), Mary L.



63, of Sherwood, AR, died January 29, 2021. She is



survived by her children



Jeremiah N. Barnett and Katie N. McGuire; and many loving family and friends. She was



reunited with her high school sweetheart of 25 yrs, Donald N. Barnett. Visit:



https://anaturalstatefuneralservice.com/2021/02/mary-l-lyons-age-63/ Donate/Support: https://support.nationalforests.org/team/340682.