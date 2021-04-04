LYONS, Judith

LYONS (Spence),



Judith A.



Age 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born August 25th, 1943, in Tipp City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Andrew H. and Edna A. Spence. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2009 as an Administration Assistant in the C-130



Systems Program Office.



During her career at Wright-Patt she was named as runner-up of the 2000 Federal Administrative Employee of the Year in the Dayton-Metropolitan Area; and upon her retirement was



presented the Citation of Meritorious Civilian Service by the United States Air Force. Also, during her career at Wright-Patt, she sang The National Anthem at various retirement



ceremonies. In addition to working at WPAFB, she also worked for the Tecumseh Local Schools in the early 70's as a payroll assistant, and 10 years for Ponderosa's Corporate Headquarters in Vandalia. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Carlisle, Ohio, where she sang in the choir; former member of the New Carlisle Community Chorus; secretary for two years for Bethel Churches United; and a member of the Medlake Lions Club Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing, and her favorite pastimes were reading and walking, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Tony) Ammon of Medway, OH, and Julie Zimmerman of West Milton, OH; four grandchildren, Chad Nickell, Christie Strobel, Tiffany (Zach) Parrott, Whitney



Zimmerman; 5 great-grandchildren, Brendon Nickell, Autumn and Blake Poland, and Kalie, Nolyn and Ezra Parrott.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious and loving husband, Ron Lyons; one sister, Wilma Lewis, and five brothers, Glenn, Marvin, Dale, Ronnie, and



Jerry Spence. Visitation will be 11AM – 1PM Friday, April 9, 2021, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1PM in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com



