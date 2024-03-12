Lyons, John T.



John T. Lyons, 84, of Springfield, went to his heavenly home to be with his wife Shirley on Friday, March 8, 2024. He was born September 9, 1939, in Lowmansville, KY, the son of the late William and Gypsy Lyons. John retired from Clark State Community College after 51 years of service, working in maintenance and grounds. John loved camping, spending many summers at Indian Lake. He was also an avid bowler at Victory Lanes. John is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Shirley; daughter Debra Mosure; brothers Woodrow and Walter Lyons; and sisters Edna and Margie Lyons. He is survived by his children Tambry (Ray) Kegley, Christine Cosentino, Esther Sandy Baker, Jon (Jan) Lyons, David (Shannon) Lyons and Sharon (Danny) Rice; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 10-11am with the funeral to honor John beginning at 11:00 am at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





