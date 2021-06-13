LYNCH, Myra Kay



71, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born August 25, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Lena Corbin. Myra graduated from Springfield South High School and



retired from Navistar. She loved taking pictures especially of her family. Myra enjoyed working in her yard making it beautiful. She loved spending time with family and will be greatly missed. Myra is survived by her children: Dana (Tracey) Preston and Steven (Jamie) Lynch; grandchildren: Chelsey, Tasha, Tracey, Jr., Thomas, Nicholas (Hannah), Emma-lea, Kyla, Stephanie, David; great-grandchildren: Tyren, Zayne, Nyla, Zarrah, Zayden, Skye, Lyla, Tracey III, Aiden, Connor, Julian and Delilah; siblings: Rebecca Reed and Lee (Judson) Corbin and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of her life will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Elder Tracey Preston officiating. The



family will receive friends from 12 until the time of service. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Online expression of



sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



