LYNCH, Marie



completed her journey to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 21st, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Lynch, her sister Oma, her five brothers Ira Rice, Earl Rice, Homer Rice, Monroe Rice, Lawrence Rice, and son in law David Clark. Marie is survived by her four children Linda Clark, Sharon (Steve) Hutchison, Christy (Dennis) Overholts, Stanley Lynch, 7 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren, and siblings, Cleo Mollica, Louise Napier, Earnel Rice, Bertha Napier. Marie retired after 35 years from GM Delco Moraine. She loved to spoil all of her grandchildren, laugh, garden, and sew. She was known for her handmade quilts and blankets. Marie was a faithful member of her church and deeply rooted in her love and faith in God. The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 10am at Routsong Funeral Home 81 North Main Street Centerville, Ohio. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11am. Interment at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com