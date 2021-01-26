X

LYNCH, Isaac

LYNCH, Sr., Isaac "JR"

Age 90, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital after complications from COVID-19. He was born on January 13, 1931 in Elkton, KY. He retired after 30 years from Inland (GM). A walk-through

visitation will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood. Due to COVID, the family requests that you maintain social distance and wear a face mask. JR's funeral service will be held privately with

Pastor Dan Kincer officiating. The Kindred Funeral Home,

Englewood is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Union (219 Shaw Rd. Union, OH 45322). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

