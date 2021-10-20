LYLE, Ramona P.



Ramona P. Lyle 86, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. She was born in Thor (now Camp Dix), Kentucky, to the late Harry and Libby (Morgan) Nolen. Ramona worked for many years as a nurse, retiring from the Ohio Masonic Home. Ramona was a member of First Christian Church in Springfield. Ramona and her family loved camping, but she was well known for her daily walks even walking while fighting and beating cancer twice. She is survived by her husband of 65 years John D. Lyle; children Kimberly (Dan) Ippolito, Anderson, IN, Pamela (Tom) Citrigno, Pickerington, OH, David (Rhonda) Lyle, Springfield, OH; son in law Michael Hockett, Springfield, OH; 13 grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Stafford, Vanceburg, KY, Bonnie Nolen, Xenia, OH, and friend Carolynn Cornelius many other nieces, nephews and friends. Ramona is preceded in death by two daughters, Teresa Ann Hockett & infant Diana Lynn Lyle: brother Stuart Nolen. Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, from noon to 1pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle with the funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial will take place at New Carlisle Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow the graveside service at Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchampman.com



