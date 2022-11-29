LYKINS, Ida Evalee



Age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of November 23, 2022, in Florence, Kentucky. She was born to the late Carl and Lula Myrtle Benton on October 25, 1936, in Morgan County, Kentucky. Evalee retired from Frisch's after serving as a waitress for over 20 years. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Evalee loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, baking and making memories with family. As a woman of unwavering faith, her daily reliance on the Lord provided an example and legacy for future generations. She is survived by her three daughters Sherry (Boyd) Risner, Annette (Rick) Riley, Belinda (Philip) Sexton; seven grandchildren Elizabeth, Benjamin, Matthew, Brittany, Mariah, Rachel, Ryan; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters Rella Barrett and Sue Hosmer, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Evalee was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, Rickie Lykins. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

