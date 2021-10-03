LYCOS, Kathryn A.



Kathryn A. Lycos, age 69, of New Carlisle passed away on September 25, 2021, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born on August 29, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Elizabeth J. (Dietz) Harriger.



She is survived by her brother, Brian M. (Patricia) Harriger of West Carrollton and cousin Mark (Terri) Ganley of Cleveland; special friends, Karen Farr, Lin Tranter and Katie Chapman; and her beloved cats, Sam and Jazz. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Pamella J. Morino.



Kathy was a member of Enon United Methodist Church where she was active in outreach ministries. She was a team leader in Celebrate Recovery and had tremendous compassion for the broken and hurting. She loved traveling especially to the cottage in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by all that knew her.



A memorial service honoring her will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Enon United Methodist Church, 85 Broadway Rd., Enon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Enon United Methodist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



