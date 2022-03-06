LUTZ, Shirley

LUTZ (Schenck), Shirley A.



78, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022.



She was born January 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. Shirley was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School and worked for over 20 years at Standard Register.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William C. Lutz; children, Lori A. Lutz and Gregg W. Lutz; grandchildren,



Jessica (Thomas) and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Jaxson; as well as her siblings, David (Margaret) Schenck, Sally (Larry) Bell, and Ellen Schenck.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell D. and Virginia A. Schenck; and her brother, Russell Schenck.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 2 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com