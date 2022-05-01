LUTZ, Margaret

LUTZ (Peters), Margaret Ann "Peggy"



Age 84, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born in East Dayton on October 1, 1937, to Paul and Theresa (Muhlenkamp) Peters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul F. Lutz of Centerville, OH. Peggy was a graduate of Julienne High School (1955) and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing (1958). She was a member of St. Mary's, Holy



Family, St. Luke's and St. Leonard's parishes. She is survived by her children Theresa (Duke Donovan) Lutz of Lake Alfred, FL, Barbara (Philip H.) Hart of Topton, NC, Paul J. Lutz of



Worthington, OH, Janet (Richard) Burr of Maineville, OH, Laura (Michael) Speed of Springdale, OH, and foster-son



Manolis (Sophia) Periclakes of Glyfada, Greece. She was



preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Lutz of Fripp



Island, SC. Peggy was the grandmother of Christina Lutz,



Kathryn and James Speed, Philip Jesse Hart, and Tania and Tricia Aho, and was the sister of Paul (Cheryl) Peters, the late William Peters and Jane (Mark) Curtis.


