LUTZ, Leiws

LUTZ, Lewis Addison



Age 83 of Phillipsburg, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Lewis



retired from the American General/AIG Life Insurance Company and later drove for Clipper Courier Service. He was a member of the Salem Church of the Brethren, American Legion Post #0289 in Brookville and the V.F.W. Post #8211 in West Milton. He is survived by his daughters: Tamara Pintado,



Tammy (Craig) Farrenkopf, Tracy (Mike Baird) Swann, grandchildren: Matthew Pintado, Bradley Hammond, great-grandson: Ayden Hammond, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Emma (Nolan) Lutz, first wife: Glenna Lutz, second wife: Eva Sue Lutz, son: Danny Lutz, daughter: Melinda Lutz and grandson: William "Billy"



Hammond. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Lee Saylor officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Lewis and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



