LUTZ-FELTZ, Eleanora L. "Nora"



Age 80, of Naples, FL, passed away on August 16, 2022, of natural causes. Nora was born on July 28, 1942, to Edward J. and Doris L. Feltz in Dayton, Ohio. Nora was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Doris and son Daniel Lutz. She is survived by her daughter Linda Kazak of Florida, her grandson Zachary Kazak of Florida, granddaughter Courtney Lutz, of Ohio, brother Gerald Feltz of Ohio and Phillip Feltz of Ohio. Nora worked in the moving and storage industry for over 40 years in Ohio and Florida. Nora had a great love for her pets. Nora adopted Corky many years ago and who just recently passed and will be laid to rest with Nora. Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH, on October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am. Directly following mass, a gravesite service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH, where she will be laid to rest with her parents and two siblings. If you will be attending the grave site service, you are asked to meet at the flag pole beyond the gates at Calvary and we will be directed to the grave site.

